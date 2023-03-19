IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: In the ongoing match between India and Australia, Suryakumar Yadav got out on a golden duck. This was Yadav's consecutive second first ball duck in the series. The player became the subject of trolling on social media after getting out.

Following the LBW dismissal in the first ODI, Suryakumar Yadav got out in the same fashion to the same bowler in the 2nd ODI as well. Mitchell Starc found SKY plumb in front on the penultimate delivery of the 5th over. His dismissal opened the floodgates of reactions, and netizens weren't pleased with Surya's another failure in ODI cricket.

Fans reactions' after Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

And for those 2 innings people's comparing Suryakumar yadav with this Legend 😁



No body can replace him❤ He is the only Super man to World Cricket🔥🔥#INDvsAUS #ABDevilliers #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/dfr2pjpmg4 — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) March 19, 2023

Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/r3BTHJdIUN — Pratik Singh (@officialpratiks) March 19, 2023

This sasta 360° suryakumar yadav got compared with ABD who dominated all 3 formats 😂😂😭😭😭🙏

Blood on their hands who all compared these both — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 19, 2023

People compare this flat track 360° Suryakumar Yadav with AB devilliers lmao,



he isn't close to AB in a single format leave 3 formats. pic.twitter.com/LSdryNKOPL — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 19, 2023

Two big blows for India 💥



Mitchell Starc dismisses Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on back-to-back deliveries. #INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/5ISBBNMhiZ pic.twitter.com/ExPbSLmqVH — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2023

India vs Australia: 2nd ODI

After winning the toss Steve Smith chose to field first. India lost Shubman Gill in the first over. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started to get things going for India, but Starc dismissed Rohit, after he'd added 13 runs on the board. Much like the 1st ODI, Starc got SKY on the first ball. At 32/3 KL Rahul came to the crease, however, he also could spend much time in the middle this time around. Rahul became Starc's 4th wicket. The string of wickets did not end here as Steve Smith made a flying effort to send Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. To get live updates of the Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI, click here.