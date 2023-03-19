IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Points Out Key Factors Behind India's Collapse In Vizag

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Vishakapatnam on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side was bowled out for 117 runs in the first innings after Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first. India’s batting woes were exposed by veteran pace superstar Mitchell Johnson, who notched up his ninth overall fifer in the 50-over format of the game.

On being asked to share his thoughts on the loss, Rohit Sharma mentioned that it was disappointing that they didn’t play to their potential. “It is disappointing. No doubt about that. We didn't play to our potential. We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. We always knew that was not enough runs,” Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma admits Team India failed to apply themselves

The Indian skipper mentioned that the Vizag pitch by no means was a pitch with a par score of 117 runs. “It was not a 117 pitch at all. By no means. We just didn't apply ourselves,” Rohit said. The 35-year-old then went on to praise Mitchell Starc for his bowling effort that included the wickets of several key batters. Captain Rohit, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj fell to Starc’s lethal pace and bounce on Sunday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Mitchell Starc’s fifer in Vizag

“Mitchell Starc is a quality bowler. He's been doing it for years for Australia with the new ball. He kept bowling to his strength and we kept falling to his strength. That's something that we need to understand and play accordingly. All their bowlers bowled really well and put us under pressure,” the Indian skipper added.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI to be played at Chepauk

Interestingly, Rohit missed the ODI series opener in Wankhede on Friday where India clinched a hard-fought five-wicket win under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. While Australia leveled the series 1-1 after winning at Vizag, cricketing action now shifts to the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for the series decider. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played on March 22, from 1:30 PM IST onwards.