IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Wasim Jaffer Takes Jibe At Indian Team, Uses Famous Lagaan Meme

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Wasim Jaffer, a former India cricketer and one of the most successful domestic players in Indian cricket history, has a strong social media presence. He is active on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Jaffer's social media presence is mainly focused on cricket, and he often shares his thoughts and insights on the game. Jaffer is known for his witty tweets and humorous posts on Instagram.

On Sunday, following India's defeat in the second ODI against Australia, Jaffer took to his official Twitter account and posted a meme referencing the popular film "Lagaan". The meme featured a still from the movie's final scene in which all the characters are shown gazing up at the sky in anticipation of rainfall. Jaffer drew a comparison between this scene and Indian cricket fans, who might have been similarly hopeful for a miracle to turn the game in their favor.

India vs Australia

Australia won the match against India by an enormous margin of 10 wickets, with Mitchell Starc claiming a five-wicket haul (his ninth in ODI cricket). India's first innings ended at just 117 runs, marking their lowest score against Australia on home soil in ODIs. Australia chased down the target, scoring 121/0 in just 11 overs. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head played crucial innings of 66* and 51* runs respectively, contributing significantly to Australia's victory. Starc's impressive performance earned him the player of the match award.

India won the first ODI in Mumbai on March 17. India defeated Australia by 5 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Thanks to Australia's massive victory in the second ODI, the series is now levelled at 1-1. The third and final ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be played in Chennai on March 22, 2023. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, players from both teams who are due to take part in the upcoming edition of the India Premier League (IPL) will join their respective franchises. The IPL 2023 is slated to begin on March 31 with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Image: Instagram/Jaffer/BCCI