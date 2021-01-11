Virender Sehwag Takes EPIC Dig At Steve Smith Again After Fans Accuse Aussie Of 'cheating'

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out more than 82 overs between them to script a memorable escape for India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While the five-day SCG contest turned out to be a thriller, Day 5 of the game witnessed quite a few controversial moments. Even though the heated exchange between R Ashwin and Australian captain Tim Paine became a topic for discussion for many, several Indian fans also spotted Steve Smith intentionally scratching off Rishabh Pant’s batting guard from the crease.

On Day 5, Steve Smith was caught on stump camera while he seemed to have been intentionally scratching up Rishabh Pant’s guard during the drinks break in the first session. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman was taking the Australians to the cleaners to entertain India’s chances for an unlikely win. Several fans believed that Smith scratched his batting crease in an attempt to distract Pant only for the stumper to mark his guard all over again after drinks.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag decided to weigh his opinion over the matter after India had made the great escape. Resorting to his trademark humour, the legendary opening batsman wrote that India managed to draw the Test despite of Australians applying their “tricks” on the field. Virender Sehwag added that he is “proud” of the efforts of the Indian team.

Earlier in the Test match, Virender Sehwag had also tweeted about Jasprit Bumrah making fun of Steve Smith's mannerisms in the first innings. Smith's unusual style of batting and theatrics while being at the crease annoyed many Indian fans, but Sehwag saw the lighter side of it and backed Bumrah for taking it in a sporting manner, being entertained by it. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were criticised by their own countrymen and ex-cricketers such as Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds, who wished that the focus was on the game and that they should look to bat properly.

Here is a look at Virender Sehwag’s hilarious dig and a footage of Steve Smith scratching the crease.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari formed a 62-run stand for India by seeing off 259 deliveries. The duo batted out more than 43 overs remaining in the day after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a crafty 77. The drawn SCG result means the series will stay levelled at 1-1 as the two teams travel to the Brisbane for the fourth and series-deciding final match. The India vs Australia 4th Test is scheduled to be played between January 15 and January 19.

India's battered and bruised line-up refused to yield to Australia's attack on an SCG pitch that held up well, sending the series to the Gabba locked at 1-1.@ARamseyCricket's day five report: https://t.co/Qt5unV2LOB #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/M32w7v7ffv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

