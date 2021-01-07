IPL 2021 Auction Set For February 11, List Of Retained Players To Be Given By January 20?

There has been a lot of hype about the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) ever since the Dream11 IPL 2020 concluded in November. Several reports had emerged which stated that the upcoming IPL would be a 10-team affair. However, the BCCI during a recent meeting made it clear that the IPL 2021 will feature 8 teams like it has been for the past few years.

IPL 2021 auction likely to take place on February 11

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by ESPNCricinfo, the IPL 2021 auction is likely to take place on February 11 and all the franchises have to submit the list of their retained and released players till January 20. The two major decisions were taken by the IPL Governing Council in a virtual meeting on Monday. The BCCI hasn't yet announced the dates and venues for the upcoming cricketing extravaganza.

As far as the IPL 2021 auction is concerned, it will be a day-long affair, however, the venue for the same is yet to be finalised. Reports have emerged which state that the IPL 2021 auction will take place between the first and second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series which is slated to commence in February. According to India vs England 2021 schedule, the first two Tests are going to be played from February 5-9 and February 13-17, both in Chennai.

The three-person panel headed by Brijesh Patel which also includes former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha discussed over various options for the IPL 2021 venue. With the COVID-19 situation deteriorating in India, the IPL Governing Council is understood to have retained the UAE as one of the options to host IPL 2021.

As far as balance purse is concerned, the IPL 2021 is likely to increase the auction purse by ₹3 crore like every year. Franchises will be eager to make their list of retained and released players as the time they have on their hands is limited. At the IPL 2021 auction, the teams will be focusing on filling the gaps instead of making comprehensive changes.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

