IND Vs AUS: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's Reaction To Jemimah Rodrigues' Boundary Goes Viral

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is watching the ongoing semifinal match between India Women and their Australian counterparts at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India are currently batting in the second innings, trying to chase down a mammoth target of 173 runs. India suffered a couple of early blows as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got dismissed for low scores while opening the batting. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, however, forged a crucial partnership to rescue India from a shaky start.

A video of Jay Shah is now doing rounds on social media platforms, where he can be seen getting excited after Rodrigues smashes a boundary. The video shows Shah cheering his heart out and clapping for Rodrigues as she hits a four off Georgia Wareham's bowling on the first ball of the 10th over. Rodrigues, however, couldn't last long after her brilliant shot as she was dismissed by Darcie Brown for 43 off 24 balls.

The toss was won by Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian team, who chose to bat first at Newlands, Cape Town. Australia Women put up an enormous score of 172/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with contributions from Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy, and Lanning, who remained unbeaten with a score of 49 off 34 deliveries.

In order to qualify for the final of the tournament, India needed to chase down a target of 173 runs within 20 overs. The second innings began strongly, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scoring 10 runs in the first over. However, the Australian team quickly broke the momentum by dismissing Verma, who scored 9 off 6 balls.

In the next two overs, Mandhana and Bhatia also departed, and India slumped to 28/3 in just 3.4 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur then rebuild India's innings with a partnership of 50 runs. However, both players have been dismissed by Australia and the chase is still ongoing in Cape Town.

India Women vs Australia Women: Playing XIs

India Women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Australia Women XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen