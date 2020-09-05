Darren Lehmann's Infamous 2003 Racist Jibe Costs Him Lucrative Coaching Job In The Hundred

English cricketer Azeem Rafiq's statement that he was close to committing suicide while playing at Yorkshire may affect Darren Lehmann's coaching position at the 'The Hundred' tournament this summer. The former Australia coach was announced as the coach for the Northern Superchargers ahead of the inaugural season of the 'The Hundred', which was set to begin in the summer of 2020. However, both Lehmann's position at the team and the tournament look to be on an uncertain footing for the time being. While COVID-19 has led to the postponement of the tournament to 2021, Lehmann's position is going to be under the scanner due to his racist comments in the past.

Also Read | England County Cricketers To Benefit By ₹4.88 Crore Due To THIS Unique ECB Move

Black Lives Matter: Darren Lehmann's position in The Hundred in jeopardy

Based out of Leeds and representing the counties of Northumberland and York, the Northern Superchargers will likely discuss the ex-Yorkshire player's appointment in the wake of the racism allegations against the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, made by another ex-player Azeem Rafiq. In an interview with Wisden, Rafiq alleged that his stint at the club was so toxic and racist that it almost drove him to commit suicide. While the interview did not gain immediate traction, the ECB, England's cricket board, soon released a statement saying that they welcomed "Yorkshire County Cricket Club's commitment to thoroughly and urgently investigate this case and the wider review of club policies and culture. We will consider any further ECB steps which may be appropriate." The board also said that they will follow the investigation closely and remain in contact with Rafiq.

Also Read | Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer Back Amongst Lions As ECB Announce Squad For Australia Clash

The ECB has been actively supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. In their first Test series after the movement began, the English cricket team and the West Indies wore jerseys with 'Black Lives Matter' badges on their shirts. The board has also revealed a number of plans to tackle racism among clubs, players, staff and fans. They have also clarified that the move was not politically charged, but a statement of solidarity with people of colour.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: CSK Spinner Recalls Epic Sledge To Darren Lehmann In 2004 Test

Lehmann's infamous 2003 rant

The reason Rafiq's revelations may have a greater impact on Darren Lehmann lie in a 2003 Australia vs Sri Lanka match. After being run out, Lehmann is said to have stormed into the Australian dressing room, all the way hurling racist slurs at Sri Lankan players. Though Sri Lanka chose not to lodge a formal complaint against t Lehman, the case was taken up the ICC and Lehmann was handed a 5-match suspension under the recently introduced ICC code of conduct.

After the incident, Lehman was prescribed anti-racism counselling by the Australian cricket board and wrote an apology to the Sri Lankans. He once described the incident as the biggest mistake of his life. Lehman was also the coach of the Australian side at the time of the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Though he was cleared of any wrongdoing, he quit after the scandal.

Apart from Darren Lehmann himself, Andrew Gale, the assistant coach at the Northern Superchargers team also has a history with racism. Gale received a four-matchsuspension in 2015 after racially abusing South Africa's Ashwell Prince.

Also Read | Black Lives Matter Support Comes To An End With Premier League Clubs Set To Ditch

Image Credit: Northern Superchargers Website