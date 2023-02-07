IND Vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik Names 2 Australian Players Who Are The Biggest Threat To India

Ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar trophy Dinesh Karthik has named two members of the Australia squad which Team India needs to be wary of. Karthik named the players following a question put up by a cricket fan for Karthik on Twitter. The series between India and Australia will begin from Thursday, February 9.

IND vs AUS: Karthik picks Smith and Lyon as biggest threats to India

Dinesh Karthik, who is quite active on social media did a Q&A session with cricket fans on Tuesday. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman who will be seen in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy behind the mic as a commentator has said Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith will act as the key players for Australia. Lyon and Smith are two of the match-winners in the Aussie side, and the past has been evident of the fact that whenever these two players have done well India have struggled. And with the series set to present spinning tracks, then both these players may take benefit of that. Steve Smith, who is currently known as the one of the best players of spin, and when it comes to Lyon, would look to make the most of the spinning Indian pitches, however, if he doesn't get the same bounce as he usually gets in Australia then he might experience a long summer.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on February 9, 2023. The first match will be played in Nagpur at the VCA Stadium. Following this, the second match will be played in Delhi from 17 to 21 February. The third match will take place in Dharamshala from 1 to 5 March. The series will culminate in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has lately been the destination for all the concluding matches. The fourth Test will be played from 9 to 13 March.

India and Australia Squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Australia Test squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India squad for the first two matches: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.