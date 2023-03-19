IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Reveals Important Plans Leading To 2023 World Cup

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed his team's plan for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year. Before the start of the second ODI between India and Australia on Sunday, Rohit said that they would like to play with three spinners at the World Cup. Team India played with three spinners in the second ODI with Axar Patel replacing the fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. Apart from Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were also part of the playing XI for the second ODI.

Rohit while addressing his team's preparations for the 2023 World Cup said:

Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings. And three spinners are something we might go with in the World Cup, so we want to try

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to be held in India later this year. It is going to be an important event for many players in the Indian cricket team who might be playing in their last World Cup. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Mohammed Shami will all be looking to win the coveted cup for the country in what appears to be their last appearance in the ICC event.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

As far as Sunday's match is concerned, Australia defeated India by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Starc picked up a five-wicket haul, his 9th in ODI cricket. India were bowled out for just 117 runs in the first innings. This was India's lowest score in ODIs against Australia on home soil. The visitors then scored 121/0 in 11 overs to win the match. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head scored 66* and 51* runs respectively and helped Australia win the match comfortably. Starc was named the player of the match for taking 5 important wickets.

Image: AP