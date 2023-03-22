IND Vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Hailed As MVP Of Indian Team After Dazzling Display In 3rd ODI

IND vs AUS: India made a strong start to the 3rd ODI against Australia at Chepauk and Hardik Pandya has been majorly involved. The Gujarat Titans skipper has had a brilliant time with the ball and the Indian team has maintained a stronghold in this series decider. The three-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Hardik Pandya rattles Australian batting lineup, Netizens call him MVP

Rohit Sharma unleashed the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder as a full-fledged bowler and the move paid off so far as the bowler has rattled the Australian batting lineup. The 29-year-old has picked up three wickets so far in his four-over spell and has leaked only 20 runs as the Aussies seem to be struggling on the sluggish Chennai surface.

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score

With the Indian Premier league knocking on the corner his bowling performance would be a big boost for the reigning champions. Hardik's display has won hearts all over and some of them even called him out as an MVP. Pandya has now claimed the wicket of Steve Smith a whopping five times. Only Adil Rashid is ahead of him as he has six scalps to his name. Pandya also sent David Warner back to the pavilion with a brilliant catch off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

Series decider ya phir knock out this man always stand tall for India! 🇮🇳

Hardik Pandya the clutch player ❤️🔥#hardikpandya #INDvsAUS3rdodi pic.twitter.com/4YTq1cX8Qr — M416 is ♥️ AJ 😎 (@one8tillidie) March 22, 2023

2 wickets by far by captain Hardik Pandya



Original Indian captain leading from the front 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s2CdcULzNq — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023

You can't be bad at Cricket when your idol is MS Dhoni.



HARDIK PANDYA 👑 pic.twitter.com/nALlncDIeP — ` (@rahulmsd_91) March 22, 2023

Pandya had to spend an elongated period on the sidelines for a severe back injury and his return to the team ahead of the ICC World Cup would surely hand an advantage to the home side.