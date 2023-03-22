IND Vs AUS: Here's Why Ishan Was Keeping Instead Of KL Rahul Despite Not Playing 3rd ODI

IND vs AUS: Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul has left the field and has gone inside as his team continues to take on Australian batters in the ongoing 3rd ODI in Chennai. Rahul is part of the Indian playing XI and was keeping the wickets until being replaced by Ishan Kishan in the 16th over. According to various reportsdoing the rounds, Rahul had gone inside to take some rest due to the strong heat in Chennai. Rahul may have suffered a heat stroke while keeping for India in the match.

KL Rahul has been the subject of intense criticism over the past few months due to his poor performances in Test cricket. Rahul shut down his critics with a match-winning half-century in the first ODI of the series, where he forged an important partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to take India home. In the second ODI of the series, Rahul once again got out for a low score with India going down by a huge margin of 10 wickets.

As far as the ongoing match at the Chepauk Stadium is concerned, Rahul has returned to the field and is now keeping the wickets for his team. He has already helped pick one wicket in the match. Rahul took a brilliant catch off Hardik Pandya's bowling to remove Steve Smith for a duck.

Ravi Shastri backs "#KLRahul as the Wicket-keeper in the WTC final".

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

