IND Vs AUS: How Much Can India Chase At The Oval Vs Australia? Dissecting Possibilities

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team made a slight comeback on day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia after Ajinkya Rahane played a savior knock in the second innings. Rahane made 89 runs off 129 balls and also added 109 runs for the seventh wicket along with Shardul Thakur. This helped team reach a total of 296 runs in the first innings and also helped them avoid the follow-on.

Australia finished Day 3 at 124/4 with top scorers from Australia's first innings like Travis Head and Steve Smith dismissed. The Aussies currently lead by 296 runs and the Indian pacers will look forward to restricting the opposition's innings as soon as possible and will look forward to chasing down the given target.

However, even if the Indian team is able to restrict the Australian team to under 100 runs on Day 4, they will still be chasing close to 350 runs or more which at times is not easy in Test cricket. Though, there have been instances in the past that this Indian team has chased down a target of over 300 runs in the past.

Team India record chases in Test cricket history

A look at Team India's highest successful run chases in their Test history.

404 vs West Indies in 1976: The Indian team was chasing down 404 in Trinidad vs a quality West Indies bowling attack but innings hundreds from Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath helped them achieve a record chase. 387 vs England in 2008: Against a strong England side, Team India was chasing down 387 runs in the fourth innings in Chennai. On a spin-friendly Chepauk pitch, the English team had spinners like Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar but at last, the brilliance of Sachin Tendulkar helped the team achieve their second-highest successful chase. 329 vs Australia in 2021: With the series drawn at 1-1, an inexperienced India side was chasing down 329 in Brisbane. The chase was not easy as Team India lost most of its key wickets and was five down 265. The Indian team still needed 64 runs more to win and Rishabh Pant was the only recognised batsman. He played a knock of unbeaten 89 runs and also helped the team win the series 2-1. This was also the team's third successful chase in Test history.

Will Team India be able to create history at The Oval?

Looking at the records, the Indian team has a chance to chase down a total of 350 or more in the fourth innings. The team also features quality batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and most importantly the chase master Virat Kohli.

However, there is a chance of 70 to 80 percent rain on Day 4 and 5 at The Oval and the conditions can also give extra advantage to the Aussie bowlers. Also, if the Indian team is able to chase down the record total given to them then they will be able to break 121 year-old jinx.

The highest successful chase at the Kennington Oval ground is 263 which achieved by England vs Australia in 1902 and since then no team has been able to chase down a target of more than 263 at this ground. Team India would want to create history and also end their ten-year-old winless drought in the ICC events.