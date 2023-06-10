IND Vs AUS: How Much Can India Chase At The Oval Vs Australia? Dissecting Possibilities

Quick links:
Team India during WTC Final vs Australia (Image: AP)
IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team made a slight comeback on day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia after Ajinkya Rahane played a savior knock in the second innings. Rahane made 89 runs off 129 balls and also added 109 runs for the seventh wicket along with Shardul Thakur. This helped team reach a total of 296 runs in the first innings and also helped them avoid the follow-on.
Australia finished Day 3 at 124/4 with top scorers from Australia's first innings like Travis Head and Steve Smith dismissed. The Aussies currently lead by 296 runs and the Indian pacers will look forward to restricting the opposition's innings as soon as possible and will look forward to chasing down the given target.
However, even if the Indian team is able to restrict the Australian team to under 100 runs on Day 4, they will still be chasing close to 350 runs or more which at times is not easy in Test cricket. Though, there have been instances in the past that this Indian team has chased down a target of over 300 runs in the past.
READ: WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja's inks MASSIVE record to his name, overtakes World Cup winner
A look at Team India's highest successful run chases in their Test history.
READ: WTC Final, IND vs AUS live score
Looking at the records, the Indian team has a chance to chase down a total of 350 or more in the fourth innings. The team also features quality batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and most importantly the chase master Virat Kohli.
However, there is a chance of 70 to 80 percent rain on Day 4 and 5 at The Oval and the conditions can also give extra advantage to the Aussie bowlers. Also, if the Indian team is able to chase down the record total given to them then they will be able to break 121 year-old jinx.
The highest successful chase at the Kennington Oval ground is 263 which achieved by England vs Australia in 1902 and since then no team has been able to chase down a target of more than 263 at this ground. Team India would want to create history and also end their ten-year-old winless drought in the ICC events.