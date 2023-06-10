WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja's Inks MASSIVE Record To His Name, Overtakes World Cup Winner

The Indian cricket team made a comeback into the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 as they removed the top four Australian batters at the end of Day 3. India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed both Travis Head and Steve Smith who were Australia's top scorers in the first innings and also gave them an early lead in the match. The Aussies finished the day's play at 124/4 and have Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease. Jadeja also became the most successful Indian left-arm spinner and surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi.

Ravindra Jadeja after dismissing Travis Head in the IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 went to 267 wickets and surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's all-time Test record of 266 wickets. Jadeja just took 65 Test matches to achieve this wonderful feat. Other than this he also contributed with 48 runs off 51 balls and added necessary to the team's total in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja removes Steve Smith; Watch

Ravindra Jadeja also jumped to the number four position and is only behind Sri Lanka's Ragana Herath who tops the list with 433 wickets. Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori is in the second spot with 362 scalps and is followed by England's Derek Underwood who has taken 297 wickets in his whole career.

Apart from breaking down Bishan Singh Bedi's record, Ravindra Jadeja also equaled Ravichandran Ashwin's record of dismissing Aussie batsman Steve Smith for the most number of times. Smith was dismissed by Jadeja for the eighth time in his Test career whereas Ashwin has also taken his wicket on eight occasions. The Indian spin duo is only behind England's Stuart Broad who has removed the former Australian captain nine times in his whole Test career.

Returning to the key highlights of the IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 3, the Indian team avoided the follow-on courtesy a 109 runs seventh wicket partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. The duo added the necessary runs and helped Team India reach a respectable total of 296 runs. Rahane played an innings of 89 runs whereas Shardul also scored a half-century.

Team India will look forward to taking the remaining six wickets as early as possible and chasing down the given target.