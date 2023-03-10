Australia had a tremendous Day 1 of the fourth Test against India of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as opener Usman Khawaja scored a hundred. Australia ended Day 1 at 255/4 and for the first in the four match series Team India looked under pressure from the first of a Test match. Cameron Green also looked steady from the other end and the batting duo will look forward on Day 2 to take Australia to a big first innings score.

Former Australia batsman Ian Chappell has critisised Team India's tactics on Day 1 of the fourth Test match by hailing opener Usman Khawaja. Chappell said, “I think the calmness of Khawaja has been exemplary in this series. One thing I can’t understand is India’s desire to come around the wicket at all times to a left-hander. It just doesn’t make any sense to me."

Chappell slams Team India tactics on Day 1

"All the good left-handers I have spoken to have said the right arm over the wicket is the toughest line to face. Ok, now for every now and then for a change you can bowl around the wicket. It works well in England but in India, it is ridiculous", Chappell continued.

"Particularly to a player like Khawaja, whose great strength is his on-side. We saw that today. Why would you angle the ball into his pads, when that’s exactly what he wants? The other thing about Khawaja is, he looked at ease at all times. India to me, haven’t come up with a solution to Khawaja’s batting and it is really starting to hurt them", Chappell further added.

Talking about the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia, so Team India's main focus now will be to restrict the visitors as soon as possible on Day 2 and look to score big in their first innings.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the four match series and now will look to win the fourth Test match and to book their place in the World Test Championship final. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth time and now are eyeing the most anticipated final of the big tournament to be held in June this year.