Is Team India Feeling The Absence Of Rishabh Pant? Ian Chappell Thinks So

Following the overwhelming defeat against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, criticism has been flowing profusely towards team India. While many have slammed India's batting for the poor result, others have laid weight on the pitches that have been prepared in the series so far. Among the many such individuals who have put the spotlight on the pitch is former Australian captain Ian Chappell.

Chappell has come down heavily on Rohit and co for giving inputs for the pitch, and has highlighted that the team management should let the curator do his job.

“India need to see the error of their ways. I've talked before about trying to prepare pitches that suit India… have India forgotten that they won the last two series in Australia? I go back to it again, what the hell are administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (doing?). Why the hell are they having an input for the pitch? It should be left to the curator, let him produce a pitch that he thinks is a good one. Let the players play on it,” Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell further weighed in on the role Rishabh Pant has played for India lately and thinks the team lacks a certain attribute in his absence.

“I've no sympathy for India if they have been asking for certain surfaces. If they ask one for the next Test, you hope the curator just tells them to mind their own business. The Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket. Really, have they forgotten how they won in Australia? With good all-round cricket. Bear in mind, one of the big differences is there's no Rishabh Pant in this Indian side. They're now starting to see how important he is to them,” said Chappell.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Match summary

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, India struggled throughout the innings and could only put 109 runs on board. In reply, Australia captured the key moments but failed to get a big lead. Australia managed to put up 197 on the scoreboard. With an objective to close down the lead, India were set to exhibit better batting but batting failed miserably yet again as only 163 was the final score that India reached before getting bundled out.

This score meant Australia needed 76 runs to turn the series from 2-0 to 2-1. On Day 3 of the Test, Australia reached the target without any problem and attained their first victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.