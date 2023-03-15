Martin Garrix, World-famous DJ, Opens Up On Meeting With India Captain Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was recently seen meeting world-famous DJ Martin Garrix ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia. Rohit also gifted Garrix his Test jersey and also shared the visuals of the meeting on his official Twitter handle. Rohit Sharma recently led Team India to a 2-1 victory in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Who is Martin Garrix?

Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ who is also known by names like Ytram and GRX. Garrix was ranked number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years—2016, 2017, and 2018. Martin is currently on an India tour and has shared visuals of the places he has visited in India.

Martin Garrix is also a big cricket enthusiast and now when India captain Rohit Sharma has gifted him his Test jersey, it tells how big a fan Rohit is also of Garrix.

Rohit Sharma gifts a signed jersey to Martin Garrix; check pics

Coming back to Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian captain hit a century in the first Test at Nagpur and also played some crucial knocks in the rest of the series.

Rohit will not play in the first ODI vs Australia which is set to be held on March 17, 2023, in Mumbai.

Team India also qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch. This is the team's second consecutive appearance in the final and now will look to win the World Test Championship final this time. The Indian team also made it to the 2021 final of the event but that time they lost to the Kiwis.

After the Ahmedabad Test match when India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the preparations for the World Test Championship final then, he said, "Yeah, I think it is going to be quite critical for us, we are going to keep in constant touch with the players who are going to be a part of the WTC final. We will also monitor their workload and also what is happening with them."