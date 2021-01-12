Steve Smith Set To Lose Lucrative IPL 2021 Contract With Rajasthan After SCG Test Antics?

The Rajasthan IPL franchise are likely to release their captain Steve Smith ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, The 2008 IPL winners will take the call soon as they are supposed to submit the final list of retained and released players before January 21. Notably, Smith has been with the Rajasthan IPL franchise from 2014.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Lauded By Indian Fans For Cracking Response To Tim Paine's Dirty Sledge: WATCH

Rajasthan IPL franchise likely to release captain Steve Smith ahead of IPL 2021 auction

According to ESPNcricinfo, one of the major factors behind Smith's probable departure is his diminishing form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where the franchise finished at the last place in the points table with six wins and eight losses. The Australian batting mainstay has failed to create the desired impact, both with batting and leadership. The right-hander scored just 311 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 131 with just three fifties to show.

The franchise is looking to be more consistent in contention for the playoffs, something which they haven't been able to do regularly. After winning the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, the Rajasthan IPL franchise has made it to the playoffs only on three occasions (2013, 2015 and 2018) which is why the team management is set to take big calls going forward.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari Slammed By Fan For 'slow' Knock, Harsha Bhogle Gives It Back To Him In Style

Notably, Smith was the only player who was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2018 auction for a whopping price of ₹12.5 crore, which forms quite a part of the widely reported $23 million Steve Smith net worth figure. The 31-year old was appointed as the captain of Rajasthan in 2018 when the franchise had returned after serving a two-year suspension, however, Smith stepped down from the role in the wake of the infamous Sandpapergate scandal. In 2019, after a dismal start to the tournament, Rajasthan replaced captain Ajinkya Rahane with Smith but the team's fortunes didn't change as they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd Test: Tim Paine defends Steve Smith amidst 'cheating' claims, says batsman was 'shadow batting'

If Smith is indeed released by Rajasthan, it would be interesting to see who they appoint as the captain of the team. Sanju Samson, who created a massive impact in the Dream11 IPL 2020, could be one of the front-runners to lead the franchise. The young Indian batsman is currently leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Although 'form' has been cited as a reason for Smith not being in Rajasthan's contention reportedly for the 2021 season, it will be interesting to see whether the batsman will be as highly valued by other teams during the auction. On Monday, Smith was accused of 'cheating' by Indian fans, being heavily criticised on social media for a video which emerged in which he was seen scruffing up the batting crease, which made Rishabh Pant take guard again during the SCG Test, which ended in a thrilling draw.

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith banks on Australia's formidable Test record in Brisbane ahead of 4th Test

SOURCE: BCCI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.