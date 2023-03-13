IND Vs AUS: Indian Legend Congratulates Axar Patel For His Knock And Offers Advice

Axar Patel is having the best time of his life as on one end he is picking up wickets for the Indian team whereas on the other side he is also scoring runs with the bat. The left hand all rounder scored crucial runs for the Indian team in the first innings of the fourth Test match and equally supported former captain Virat Kohli.

After Axar Patel’s knock when Team India’s first innings got over at 571, Axar was invited for an interview by the cricket broadcasters Star Sports. While commentator and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was interviewing Patel, Bangar’s co commentator and former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar interrupted the conversation and shared crucial batting advice with the India all rounder.

Gavaskar said: 'Don't miss the century this time...'

Gavaskar said in Hindi, “Agli baar century miss mat karyega. Kyunki 100 kay itne mauke aate nahi jaldi, toh jab aata hain toh chodiye mat, which meant “Next time don't miss out on the century. There are very few times when you reach close to a ton and when you do grab the opportunity”. Axar Patel replied to Gavaskar saying, “Thank you sir.”

Coming back to the fourth Test between India and Australia, Team India gave a brilliant reply to the visitors first innings score of 480 by achieving a total of 571 in their first innings.

Virat Kohli played an innings of 186 and also ended his 3.5 year drought of centuries in Test matches. Shubman Gill also slammed his second century in Tests which was also his first in India.

Virat Kohli also achieved many records while batting on Day 3 as he became the third fastest Indian to make 4000 Test runs on Indian soil. Virat also broke West Indies legend Brian Lara's record and became the second batsman to score the most runs vs Australia.

Talking about Australia, the visitors also achieved a massive first innings score of 480 with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green hitting hundreds. Khawaja played a 180 run knock and didn't find any difficulty to play the Indian spinners, whereas Green also hit his first Test century in the match.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.