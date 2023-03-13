Axar Patel Reacts To Anushka Sharma's Post On Virat Kohli: 'The Way He Was Running...'

Following Virat Kohli's exceptional innings of 186 on Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma went to Instagram and dedicated an Insta story to her husband. Sharma wrote, “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always…,”.The heartfelt message raised the eyebrows of the users and fans began to inquire whether Kohli played the innings in some sickness.

Axar Patel, who stitched a huge partnership of 169 with Virat Kohli, was asked by the reporters about the same during the post-day presser. Patel said Kohli's running between the wickets did not give any impression that he was sick.

'It didn't look like he was sick': Axar Patel

“I don't know (if Kohli was not keeping well). The way he was running, it didn't look like he was sick with the way he built that partnership, in this heat and the way he ran... It was good to have that stand with him,” Axar said when asked about Kohli's health by reporters.

Axar Patel, who played a blistering knock of 79, which included five 4s and four 6s, laid his views about the innings he played.

"I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat. I have had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I am following and I am gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. I had no set role (when asked if he was told to score quickly), just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot. One you are set, it is easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it is slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket," said Axar after the end of the day's play.

Courtesy of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel's innings, India reached the score of 571 and thereby took a hefty lead of 91 runs. On Day 5, Australia would look to close down the lead. They would resume the innings from 3/0.