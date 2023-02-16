IND Vs AUS, India's Predicted XI For 2nd Test: KL Rahul Vs Shubman, Shreyas Vs Suryakumar

India is set to host Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Men in Blue demolished the visitors by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur and will be gunning for ultimate glory when they take on the top-ranked ICC Test team at their fortress. There could be one or two changes to the Indian starting eleven.

Here's Team India's predicted playing XI for IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Delhi:-