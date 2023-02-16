IND Vs AUS, India's Predicted XI For 2nd Test: KL Rahul Vs Shubman, Shreyas Vs Suryakumar

India is set to host Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Men in Blue demolished the visitors by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur and will be gunning for ultimate glory when they take on the top-ranked ICC Test team at their fortress. There could be one or two changes to the Indian starting eleven.
Here's Team India's predicted playing XI for IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Delhi:-
- Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper scored a 100 in the last Test in Nagpur and will look to lead his side to victory in the 2nd Test in Delhi.
- KL Rahul: The India vice-captain has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent months over his performances but is likely to keep his place ahead of Shubman Gill.
- Cheteshwar Pujara: The veteran batsman is playing his 100th Test in Delhi and is a vital cog in India's success in the longest format of the game.
- Virat Kohli: The star batsman is one of the biggest names in cricket but has not been in good form in the last year in Test cricket. He would look to score big in his home ground.
- Shreyas Iyer: The 28-year-old batsman is likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav playing XI for the 2nd Test.
- KS Bharat: The wicketkeeper failed to make it count in his debut Test and will be looking to make his presence felt in Rishabh Pant's absence.
- Ravindra Jadeja: The left-arm spinner almost single-handedly guided India to a victory in the first Test with his all-round skills and the team will rely on him a lot.
- Ravichandran Ashwin: The right-arm off-spinner spun a web around the Australian players in Nagpur and will aim to flex his batting skills on the Delhi surface
- Axar Patel: The left-hander registered his second Test fifty against Australia and would be licking his chops against the mighty Australian batting lineup.
- Mohammed Siraj: There wasn't much help for the pacers on the Nagpur pitch and Siraj will try to extract some seam and bounce from the Delhi pitch.
- Mohammed Shami: The fast bowler has been India's game-changer in this format and Shami will seek some early breakthroughs.