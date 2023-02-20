'Tried To Give Myself Time': Ravindra Jadeja Opens Up On His Partnership With Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli contributed a crucial 59 runs together in India's first innings total of 262 against Australia in the second Test played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The partnership put a break to the momentary collapse and was vital in negating a huge lead for India. India won the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 6 wickets.

Following the victory over Australia, the player of the match Ravindra Jadeja and the newly established all-rounder of India Axar Patel came together for a fun segment hosted by BCCI. In the short camera piece, Patel took the interview of Jadeja and asked some relevant questions in context of the finished Test match. While a variety of subjects were discussed by the two off-spinners, the one that is of consideration here is the first Innings partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Patel asked Jadeja to comment on the time he spent in the middle with Virat Kohli, to which the 32-year-old said, "It was a tough situation with four wickets fell in quick succession, it called for us to take our time and build a partnership. We knew a good bowl could come any time, however, we had the self-belief and hence backed our defense. As the ball was keeping low we decided to play with the straight bat."

Jadeja played a significant role with both bat and bowl in the Test, which facilitated India in taking 2-0 lead over Australia. With this scoreline, India has already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with two matches yet to take place. The action will now shift to Indore, where the third Test will be played.

India Vs Australia 2nd Test summary

After putting in 263 in the first Innings, Australia made a comeback, when courtesy of Nathan Lyon's 5-wicket haul the visitors bundled out the hosts at 262. However, in the second innings which was crucial Australia could not set up a challenging total. On Day 3, Jadeja got 7 Aussie players out and hence only 115 were put on board as the target score for India. Chasing the total, India had a shaky start with KL Rahul getting out after scoring 1. But with no daunting total on board, India got home after losing 4 wickets.