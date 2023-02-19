IND Vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Bowler In 21 Years To Achieve THIS Special Feat

India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. India are in a commanding position thanks to a brilliant performance by Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up a seven-wicket haul in Australia's second innings. With the feat, Jadeja also achieved a rare record that has not happened in Test cricket in the last 21 years. Out of Jadeja's seven wickets, five were bowled dismissals.

Jadeja finished with his career-best figures in the Test of 7/42 in 12.1 overs. The last time a spinner took five bowled dismissals in an innings was way back in 1992. The feat was achieved by former India cricketer Anil Kumble, who registered the record against South Africa in 1992. Overall, Shoaib Akhtar was the last player to take five bowled dismissals in an innings. The former Pakistani player achieved that against New Zealand in 2002.

India vs Australia

As far as the match is concerned, India won by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat finished the run chase for India. Pujara remained unbeaten at 31 off 74 balls, while Bharat scored 23 not out. Thanks to the brilliant performance, Team India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 263 runs with Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja scoring a half-century each. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-wicket haul, while Jadeja and Ashwin took three wickets each. In reply, India could amass just 262 runs on the board with Axar Patel scoring a crucial 74 runs.

In the second innings, India bowled Australia out for just 113 runs. Jadeja picked up a seven-wicket haul, while Ashwin scalped three to his name. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne scored 42 and 35 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters were dismissed for a single-digit score. In India's second innings, the major contributions have come from Rohit Sharma (31) and Virat Kohli (20).

Image: bcci.tv