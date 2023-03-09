IND Vs AUS: Jay Shah Facilitates PM Modi Ahead Of 4th Test Match In Ahmedabad - WATCH

Quick links:
Image: Disney+hotstar
Ahead of the much anticipated 4th Test match between India-Australia in Ahmedabad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah facilitated PM Modi with a momento during a facilitation ceremony.
PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will witness the 4th Test on day 1 and India is already leading the 4 match Test series by 2-1. to qualify for the World test Championship finals, Indian team will have to win the match. Talking about the toss, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Team india made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami for Mohammad Siraj.
Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, presents framed artwork to Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, celebrating 75 years of friendship with Australia through cricket. @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @JayShah | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/nmDJwq2Yer— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023
India's playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
Australia's playing XI
Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann