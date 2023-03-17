IND Vs AUS: KL Rahul's Future Role With Team India Before WC Evidently Clear In 1st ODI

IND vs AUS: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been in very bad form in international cricket of late which also resulted in him to cost his place in the third and the fourth Test. KL Rahul now has been included in Team India's playing XI as a wicketkeeper against Australia in the 1st ODI in Mumbai.

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, it seems very clear that KL Rahul will play for Team India as a wicketkeeper rather than as an opening batsman. Rahul has performed well in the white ball format off late and has been scoring runs while batting down the order.

KL Rahul to play as wicketkeeper-batsman in the Indian Team

In Rishabh Pant's absence, Team India might pick up KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the 2023 ODI World Cup with Ishan Kishan as the other alternate option.

Rahul was Team India's vice-captain in the first two Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but due to his failure in both Tests he was dropped from the team and also his position.

If we get back to the first ODI match between India and Australia so it was the Indian captain Hardik Pandya who won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia didn't have a good start to the match as batting first they lost opener Travis Head for 5. The main focus now will be on captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as they will have the responsibility to take their team to a good first innings score.

The Indian team is also playing without captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will now have an extra responsibility under his hands. The eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill. The Indian team will be missing Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant who are out of the team due to injuries.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa