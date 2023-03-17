'This Champion Is Going To Rise Again': Yuvraj Singh Meets Rishabh Pant; Shares Pic

In his recuperation period, Rishabh Pant is greeted by a likely visitor. Pant who is currently recovering from the Car Crash injuries he suffered in January, recently met one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh. Singh, who is quite regular on social media has shared a pic with Rishabh Pant and has disseminated his good wishes for the cricketer.

After coming back atrong and in spirits from the unfortunate car crash, Rishabh Pant has been receiving greetings from the cricket fraternity. While his fans and cricket fans in general have been praying for his well-being, the cricketer has also been appreciative of the adoration he is getting and in return has constantly been giving updates about his convalescence. So, whether he plays chess or walks in the pool, Pant has made sure his fans know his whereabouts.

While the cricketing world has been checking in on him regularly, on Thursday, Rishabh Pant was paid a visit by a very special guest. Yuvraj Singh, who has always shown his concern for the youngsters, met Pant recently and expressed his contentment with the recovery of the wicketkeeper-batsman. "On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again. Was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you." Wrote Yuvraj Singh on Twitter after meeting Rishabh Pant.

When will Rishabh Pant make his comeback?

After enduring a car crash that reportedly tore all three key ligaments in his knee, and for that he underwent surgery. The recovery time would be long thus, Pant has already been ruled out of the IPL 2023. In his absence, David Warner has been announced as the new captain of Delhi Capitals. As for his return to Team India, Pant has already missed the Border-Gavaskar series, for which fans regularly gave him tribute. While he is set to miss most of the season, fans are hopeful of his ultimate return in the ICC World Cup 2023. The world cup will be played later in the year. However, even if Pant were to be available for selection after six months, there is a chance that he may not have enough match practice under his belt, which could rule him out for selection for the ODI World Cup 2023. So, while he is recovering quickly, there are no positive signs of him returning soon. Thus, let's see when he returns. As for updates, as Rishabh Pant is quite regular on social media, thus, it is expected that he will constantly provide updates to fans about his recovery from time to time.