Ravindra Jadeja Makes Stylish Return To Cricket, Shakes Up Tamil Nadu With 7-wicket Haul

Veteran India allrounder made a dream comeback to cricket by notching up a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Elite Group B match. Captaining the home team at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, Jadeja returned with the figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs. Courtesy of his superb effort, Tamil Nadu were bowled out on 133 runs in the third innings of the game.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, Tamil Nadu scored 324 runs, while Saurashtra amassed 192 runs in reply. However, Jadeja came down hard on the Tamil Nadu lineup on Day 3, reducing them to 133/10 in just 36.2 overs. Saurashtra was given a fourth-innings target of 262 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja gets ready for Team India comeback

Jadeja has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming India vs Australia, four-match Test series. He was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, due to a knee injury that he suffered during the Asia Cup 2022 in September. He then underwent successful surgery and completed his rehab, before making his Ranji return.

Jadeja’s presence against the star Australian side comes as a boost for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Test team. He offers much-needed balance to the middle order, especially in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He has also proved to be a key player behind India’s recent success in Tests against the strong Aussie side.

The allrounder has represented India in 60 Test games so far in his career and has contributed with 2523 runs at an average of 36.56 and a strike rate of 59.50. While bowling, Jadeja has returned with 242 wickets at an average of 24.71. He has hit three centuries and 17 fifties for India in the whites while registering 10 five-wicket hauls with the ball.