Ind Vs Aus Live: Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Rohit Sharma For "irresponsible" Shot On Day 2

India ended Day 2 of the Gabba Test at 62-2, with Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane combining forces at the crease. Earlier in the Indian innings, opening batsman Rohit Sharma looked settled for a big score before gifting away his wicket to Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Sharma stepped out of the wicket to loft Lyon out for a boundary only to get holed out by Mitchell Starc.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rohit Sharma gets out for 44, watch video

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/rIhl4ZjbTu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

India vs Australia 4th Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for “unnecessary wicket”

While commentating for Channel Seven, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Rohit Sharma after the opener was holed out at long-on. The cricketer-turned-commentator, who holds his name in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy title, described the Indian opener’s dismissal as an “unbelievable and irresponsible” shot.

A seemingly angry Sunil Gavaskar said that there was no need for Sharma to step out to Nathan Lyon for a risky boundary as the batsman himself had struck one a couple of deliveries earlier in the same over. Gavaskar further said that there’s “absolutely no excuse” for playing such a shot, especially when there are fielders at long-on as well as on deep square leg.

The batting icon said that it was an “unnecessary wicket” gifted away by Sharma and urged the Indian opening batsman to play sensitive cricket. Gavaskar added that since it is Test match cricket, a batsman has to start his innings and then look to convert it into a big score before manufacturing such shots in the middle.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Gabba Test live score updates

As India end Day 2 at 62-2, they find themselves another 307 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total. Earlier in the day, Australia added 95 runs to their overnight score as they were all out for 369. Among the Indian bowlers, one-Test old Shardul Thakur, as well as debutants T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar starred with three wickets each.

Gabba Test live score updates

A frustrating evening at the Gabba. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30am local time tomorrow.



Scorecard: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/N5HAqz3Yyv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

IND vs AUS live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

