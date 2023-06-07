The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship final is currently being played between India and Australia at Kennington Oval in England. Indian skipper won the toss and elected to field first against Pat Cummins-led Australia. Batting first, Australia lost an early wicket in the form of Usman Khawaja, who was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for a 10-ball duck. Siraj also bowled a lethal delivery to Marnus Labuschagne, who dropped his bat in pain before being assisted by the team doctor.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 8th over as Siraj got one to bounce more on Labuschagne, who attempted to play a shot but instead hurt himself in the process. Labuschagne dropped his bat immediately and was seen moving around in pain. Australian team doctor rushed onto the ground to attend to Labuschagne. The play was stopped for a few minutes. Meanwhile, Labuschagne survived an LBW scare in the 16th over, which was being bowled by Shardul Thakur.

WATCH | Siraj strikes Labuschagne

WTC Final: India vs Australia Playing XIs

Australia's XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Image: Disney+Hotstar

