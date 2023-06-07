IND Vs AUS Confirmed Playing XI: Toss Update For WTC Final, Dream11 Prediction, And More

The day that cricket fans all around the world were waiting for has finally arrived. The WTC Final 2023 is scheduled to start today. It is the India vs Australia clash in the final, thus, a highly intriguing contest between bat and ball is expected over the next 5 days. Ahead of the start of the nip and tuck affair, let's get hold of the playing XI that teams could field and the ideal Dream11/Fantasy Picks as well.

Today will mark the start of the official closing of the WTC cycle 2021-23. After two years of intense touring and hosting, two deserved teams have made it to the grand finale. While Australia finished top of the table with 11 wins and 152 points, India were close second with 10 wins and 127 points. Australia defeated teams like England, Pakistan, West Indies, and South Africa to make it into the final. Whereas, India got the better of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Australia to secure a place in yet another final of the World Test Championship.

India were in the final of the inaugural WTC too but that cycle did not conclude favorably as New Zealand reigned supreme at the Lord's in June of 2021. Two years have passed and the team has again reached the extent. During this duration, the leadership has changed and the team management has carries new faces. So, with many changes in place, will the Rohit Sharma-led side make the most of the shot at redemption? All to look forward to as the WTC final 2023 is about to begin in a few hours.

Read | WTC 2023: Pat Cummins Rules Out Ricky Ponting's Comments About Australia Being Favourites

India vs Australia: Confirmed playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, CA Pujara, V Kohli, AM Rahane, KS Bharat (WK), RA Jadeja, SN Thakur, UT Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: DA Warner, UT Khawaja, M Labuschagne, SPD Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey†, MA Starc, PJ Cummins*, NM Lyon, SM Boland

What is India vs Australia Dream11 team?

Here's Ind vs Aus Dream11 prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Cameron Green

Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Cameron Green Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia: WTC Final toss update

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India vs Australia WTC final: Pitch Report

The Oval is known for its fast and bouncy pitches, however, over the years, the role of spinners has also come to play. The pitch is expected to be hard, with some green cover, on it. Thus, some good cricketing action is set to underway.

Read | IND Vs AUS: Batsmen's Paradise Or Minefield? Here's How The Oval Pitch Might Play

India vs Australia: Head-to-head in Tests

India and Australia have played 106 Tests against each other. Out of these matches, 44 have been won by Australia, and on 32 occasions India got the better of the Aussies. The contest ended in a draw 29 times, whereas, the left-out encounter was tied.

How to watch India vs Australia live streaming?

The India vs Australia WTC Final will live telecast on Star Sports Network. Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read | India On Verge Of Becoming First Team In Cricket History To Script Rarest Of The Rare Feat

India vs Australia: Who will win WTC Final?

It is very hard to pick one between these sides. The odds are in balance and either team could win. However, India have the experience of the WTC final and the kind of form that Shubman Gill is in, and the impact that Virat Kohli could bring, we are going with Team India to secure the glory and lift the eminent Test mace to end the ICC trophy dry run.