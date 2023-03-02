IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj Gives A Death Stare To Axar Patel After Getting Run-out - WATCH

Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel were involved in a mixup during the third Test between India and Australia in Indore. The home side crumbled like a pack of cards as a certain Matthew Kuhnemann packed a massive blow to the home side. The left-arm spinner was the peak of the bowlers as he picked up his maiden five-fer on Indian soil.

As India surrendered to the Australian bowlers, their misery further deepened with the unlikely run out of Siraj. As Axar glanced to the leg side he called for a run and Siraj had it easy. It never looked like a second run could be on the cards but on Axar's insistence Siraj went for it and Nathan Lyon comfortably collected the throw from Travis Head to dislodge Siraj's stump at the non-striker's end.

Mohammed Siraj gives a death stare to Axar Patel after horrible mix up

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler was visibly unhappy as he stared back at hapless Axar. Watch here.

The fast bowler also had an off day as he couldn't do much on the flat surface. Axar who hasn't had many bowling opportunities in the first two Test matches and could be about to be unleashed by the Indian skipper as Australia has had a comfortable outing on the first day. Axar also had good outings with the bat as he also registered his second Test half century in this series.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who dismissed all four batsmen and the onus could be on the other left-hander this time around. On the eve of the third Test, Rohit Sharma admitted Axar hasn't bowled much as both Ashwin and Jadeja looked in perfect synchronisation.



"Ashwin and Jadeja have both bowled really well, so I have to continue to make them bowl them as much as possible.



“If you have three spinners, you know that the third spinner is always under-bowled. It’s been Axar in these two Test matches. You never know who the guy will be in the next two Test matches. “If guys are getting wickets from both sides, you’ve got to continue to bowl them. That’s how it is. You can’t really do too much."