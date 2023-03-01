Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar insisted Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should give a preference to his wicketkeeper when it comes to DRS reviews in Test matches. India wasted all their reviews on the first day itself which attracted severe criticism from all over. On the other hand, the visitors are eyeing a massive lead in the 1st innings.

Ravindra Jadeja forced Rohit Sharma to call for two reviews and on both occasions, the Saurashtra spinner had no luck. In the first instance, it was pretty clear in the ball tracking system that the ball was pitched outside the leg stump giving a much-needed reprieve to Usman Khawaja.

Sanjay Manjrekar called out Rohit Sharma for poor DRS reviews

The second time, It was again Khawaja at the receiving end as Jadeja's appeal went in vain as again the ball tracking system displayed the ball would have missed the leg stump by some margin. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat was involved in the discussion both times but Rohit went ahead with Jadeja's instinct and the Men in Blue will now have no reviews to ponder for the remaining of the Australian innings.

Manjrekar said on Star Sports, "For me, this is a much deeper issue. India have lost 2. With both reviews, Jadeja got there with the left-hander (Khawaja) and the same umpire Joel Wilson giving it not out and the bowler pressing for the review.

"In the first review, the timer was almost finished. You saw Rohit Sharma there, he thought 'if he is so adamant, let's give it to him'. But the ball was pitching was outside the leg-stump. It's a good thing we didn't see where the ball went on to hit, because it would have missed the leg-stump by 6 to 8 inches. The next one also wasn't a great one.

"This is about a senior star in the team, wanting a review. And somebody like KS Bharat, who has great instincts for a review, his view was not given the importance that it should have because the keeper is in a great position.

"Alex Carey was the CEO of the Australian team when it comes to reviews. I think KS Bharat, who has the right ideas, should be the CEO.

"When it comes to taking review, the seniority and the junior-senior difference has to end. The timer is on and you have got to make the right decision.

"Both Ashwin and Jadeja are very excitable, they are fantastic bowlers, but with reviews, very excitable," he added.