IND Vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj Sledges, Then Injures Warner And Khawaja In Fiery Spell - WATCH

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja suffered several tough blows with the ball, as Team India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami looked to provide a strong start to India. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Siraj can be seen bowling several lethal deliveries to Warner, which struck the batter’s chest, stomach, and even his head.

While the openers managed to survive against Siraj, Shami became the bowler to draw the first blood.

Warner was dismissed by Shami in the 16th over which reduced the Aussies to 50/1. During his stay at the crease, the veteran openers hit 15 runs off 44 balls with the help of three boundaries. Click here, to watch Siraj’s fiery bowling spell against David Warner.

Watch: David Warner gets dismissed by star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

R Ashwin removes Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in same over

Australia were off to a good start in the second Test as the openers completed a fifty-run stand before Warner’s dismissal. Khawaja went on to complete his half-century before lunch, as Australia found themselves at 94/3 in 25 overs. Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 23rd over, which was followed by Smith’s dismissal in the same over.

After lunch, Shami registered his second wicket of the match by dismissing Travis Head on an individual score of 12 runs in 30 balls. After batting for 40 overs in the first innings, the visitors stood at 146 runs at the loss of four wickets. It is pertinent to mention that India won the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

The second Test match between India and Australia is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This comes with historic significance for Cheteshwar Pujara, who is making his 100th Test appearance for India. Pujara made his international debut for India in 2010 and has scored 7021 runs, averaging more than 44 in his career.