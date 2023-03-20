IND Vs AUS ODI: Rohit Sharma And Co. Look To Put An End To 6 Year Long Streak | READ

IND vs AUS: India will look to seal the series with a win in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Chepauk Stadium on 22nd March, 2023. Having won the first match at the Wankhede Stadium the men in blue fell to an uncharacteristic defeat at the hands of Australia in Visakhapatnam in the second match. In order to register a victory in the final ODI, the hosts will have to get past a peculiar challenge in Chennai.

Team India's record so far at the Chepauk Stadium

Interestingly, India's last victory at Chepauk came in the year 2017 against Australia and they need to repeat that feat again. They managed to win the match only by 26 runs. After that West Indies played against India at the same venue in 2019 and the visitors pulled off an excellent victory and defeated India by 8 wickets. The Indian team have played a total of 14 games on this venue and have managed to win only 7 of them. Visiting team have won five of them while two matches have been abandoned.

In the ongoing series India have played two ODI games against Australia and have managed to win only one. The visitors staged a valiant fight and claimed the other match. Now the onus will be on Virat Kohli and co. to finish the series on a positive note ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup which is to be staged later this year on home soil. It remains to be seen whether there are changes in the playing eleven or if they decide to bring in any changes. A few players haven't been able to live up to the expectations and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli need to come up with their best performances if India are to win this clash and win the series. The series is currently level at 1-1 and Chepauk will be witness to the decider ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

India’s ODI squad against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.