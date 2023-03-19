IPL 2023: Former CSK Players Hussey And Bravo React To Playing In Chepauk After 4 Years

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League having lifted the decorated title on four occasions. On the contrary to their reputation, last season they failed to live up to the expectations and finished second last in the group stage. This time they will start their IPL journey with renewed vigour having amassed a competitive squad in the auction.

MS Dhoni will lead the CSK contingent this time and the onus will be on him to lead the Southern giants to their fifth title as the former Indian skipper could be playing his last IPL as a player. This will be the first full-fledged IPL in India since 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to alter its venues.

Dwayne Bravo and Michael Hussey reflect on Chennai Super Kings' return to the mighty Chepauk this season

Former Chennai Super Kings stalwart, Dwayne Bravo who has recently been appointed the bowling coach following his retirement is ecstatic to play under the floodlights at the renovated stadium in Chennai. "No Doubt, as always we expect a packed house. We know CSK has the most loyal fans in the world. The best and the most passionate fans and yeah look at our new stadium. New stand."

Michael Hussey who is also the batting coach of the franchise echoed Bravo's words. "We haven't played here for so many years. So I'm so excited to have this place absolutely packed making so much noise because I remember as a player it used to lift us at least 10%. So we need all the fans here cheering for the yellow to lift the players up as much as possible."

Chennai Super Kings squad for the 2023 season

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.