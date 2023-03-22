IND Vs AUS ODI: Steve Smith's Australia Too Good For India, Clinch Series By 2-1 At Chepauk

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 here on Wednesday. Australia made a competitive 269 against India after opting to bat. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) shone bright with the ball as Australia bundled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs. The Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets. Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each. Just like the visitors, the Indian top-order too got starts. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma (30), Shubman Gill (37), Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (32) and Hardik Pandya (40) all scored runs but gave away their wickets at crucial time. Australia have one again managed to win an ODI series on Indian soil and have defeated them by a margin of 2-1. This is India's first home series defeat since 2019.

Brief Scores

Australia: 269 in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44; Kuldeep Yadav 3/56).

India: 248 in 49.1 overs (Virat Kohli 54, Hardik Pandya 40; Adam Zampa 4/45)

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa