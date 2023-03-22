India Vs Australia: Unexpected Visitor Halts Play In IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI At Chepauk Stadium

A dog forced the play to stop for a few minutes during the ongoing third ODI match between India and Australia in Chennai. The incident occurred during the 43rd over of Australia's innings when Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott were batting in the middle and Kuldeep Yadav was bowling for India. The dog breached the security and entered the ground, forcing umpires to stop the play for a few minutes. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jajdeja was even spotted trying to get hold of the dog with security running behind.

Stray dog halts play in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Jadeja has been in exceptional form ever since his return to international cricket last month. In the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia, Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round performance. Earlier, he got the player of the match awards in the first and second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in February. Jadeja was also named the player of the series alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at the Chepauk Stadium. Australia were bowled out for 269 runs in the first innings of the match. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for his side with 47 from as many deliveries. Alex Carey, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and David Warner also contributed to the team's total. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya each picked up a three-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel had two scalps each to their names.

India are currently attempting to chase down a target of 270 runs set by the Aussies. If the hosts manage to chase the total down they will go 2-1 up and will seal the series. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will look to change their fortunes around and will want to win the series against Australia after 4 long years. India's last ODI series victory against Australia came in 2019.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Image: Twitter