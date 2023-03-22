IND vs AUS ODI: Virat Kohli in recent times has been highly impressed by Shubman Gill's shot making capabilities. Indian batsman Shubman Gill looked in excellent touch during the ongoing third ODI against Australia which is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Gill scored a flurry of boundaries off Australia's leading pacer Mitchell Starc in the first powerplay of India's innings. However, one shot that stood out of all was a drive that the 23-year-old played between mid-off and extra cover in the 7th over. Gill went on his back foot and drove the ball along the ground for a boundary.

The shot was so pleasing to the eyes that it elicited a standing ovation from former India captain Virat Kohli, who was seen applauding Gill from the Indian dugout. Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the non-striker's end too was highly impressed and he walked up to Gill and gave him a fist bump for playing the brilliant shot. Earlier, Gill smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Starc in the 5th over of the Indian innings. A video of Gill getting a standing ovation from Virat Kohli is now doing rounds on social media.

Shubman Gill gets a standing ovation from Virat Kohli!



Credit: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/aL0SiN33hI — Shubman Gill Forever (@IAMBKLRAHUL) March 22, 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at the Chepauk Stadium. Australia were bowled out for 269 runs in the first innings of the match. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for his side with 47 from as many deliveries. Alex Carey, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and David Warner also contributed to the team's total. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya each picked up a three-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel had two scalps each to their names.

India are currently attempting to chase down a target of 270 runs set by the Aussies. If the hosts manage to chase the total down they will go 2-1 up and will seal the series. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will look to change their fortunes around and will want to win the series against Australia after 4 long years. India's last ODI series victory against Australia came in 2019.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Image: BCCI/Disney+Hotstar