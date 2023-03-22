IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly angry at Kuldeep Yadav after the latter wasted a review during the ongoing third ODI against Australia which is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The incident occurred in the 39th over of the match when Kuldeep's delivery hit Ashton Agar on his front pad. The Delhi Capitals spinner convinced Rohit to go for a review despite the captain insisting otherwise. Rohit listened to his bowler and went upstairs only to find out that the impact was outside off. Rohit was visibly miffed with Kuldeep and asked him to use his mind after India lost a review because of his forced LBW appeal.

Kuldeep, however, put on an amazing performance with the ball, picking three wickets for 56 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Kuldeep picked up the important wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey. Apart from Kuldeep, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also showcased his class with the ball as he picked up three crucial wickets at the start of Australia's innings. Hardik dismantled Australia's top order in less than four overs.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Image: Hotstar