Shardul Thakur's Unique Effort Against Pat Cummins Bowling Startled Ricky Ponting, Karthik

Team India has been suffering both physically and mentally on the pitch. The Indian side entered the batting order against an energised Australian lineup after a taxing 121 overs of fielding and bowling to Australia's batsmen, but they found it difficult to get going. To make matters worse, Day 2 finished with numerous Indian hitters taking hits from Australia's ferocious pacers with the red Dukes ball in the WTC Final 2023. Shardul Thakur was also seen in pain after pulling the front arm guard and looking at him in pain. Commentators Ricky Ponting & Dinesh Karthik paid attention to the incident.

During the game, Ajinkya Rahane took the ball thrice: Once to his glove, once to his forearm and once on the helmet, which luckily was not severe. His teammate KS Bharat also went through similar agony in Day 2 of the WTC Final. One of the most amusing moments of the Test match occurred when the wicketkeeper-batsman was removed in the first over of Day 3 by Scott Boland, and his replacement Shardul Thakur was subjected to the same abuse by the Australian bowlers.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was in a mood to do everything to win this morning after heating the match. Thakure entered to play the match without wearing any arm guards and was hit by the ball in the over of Cummins. Nevertheless, the Australian pacer banged his right hand, prompting team India's physiotherapist to run outside to check on Shardul's bowling arm. The next delivery struck Shardul harder than before, this time striking in the forearm.

What did Ricky Ponting say about the pain faced by the all rounder?

In light to this incident, the Indian all-rounder decided to pull on the arm-guard in both hands. Moreover, while witnessing the incident, Ricky Ponting and Dinesh Karthik seem startled to see Thakur's actions. "I've never seen anything like it," said Ponting, to which Karthik added: "Neither have I."

Cummins was once again on the line in this attacking session of bowling at India's number eight, smashing the bat handle, after a wait spent things in order. Often a free-flowing hitter famed for his counterattacking innings in hazardous situations, Shardul's intent seemed to have been muted by the pace and bounce from the Aussies. Thakur will have a second chance to deal with Cummins again. He has had a decent game so far and has batted with a great deal of tenacity and guts, contributing a crucial century partnership with Rahane to give India some hope.