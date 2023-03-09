IND Vs AUS: PM Modi And Australian PM Anthony Albanese Attend 4th Test Match; See Pics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Both PMs marked their presence to celebrate the 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket. A ceremony was held before the start of the 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium to felicitate PM Modi and Anthony Albanese.

BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah also attended the event at the grand stadium in Ahmedabad. Binny presented a framed artwork to the Australian PM, while Shah presented the artwork to PM Modi. Both Prime Ministers handed over special caps to captains of India and Australia, respectively. PM Modi gave out the cap to Rohit Sharma, while Anthony Albanese conferred the cap to Steve Smith.

Both PMs met with Team India and Australia players respectively. They also took part in singing the national anthems of India and Australia. After the ceremony, PM Modi and Anthony Albanese did a lap of honour in a chariot at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures and videos from the event.

As far as the toss is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj.

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter/NarendraModi