Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sang the national anthem along with Team India players ahead of the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese are currently at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the first session of the ongoing fourth Test match. Ahead of the start of the highly-anticipated contest, both Prime Ministers took part in the singing of the national anthems of India and Australia.

Earlier in the morning, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah facilitated PM Modi with a memento during a ceremony at the grand stadium in Gujarat, the home state of the prime minister. PM Modi presented a special cap to Team India captain Rohit Sharma while the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese presented the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith. PM Modi and PM Anthony Albanese have graced their presence at the fourth Test match to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket.

As far as the toss is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj.

India vs Australia: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Twitter