India Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch WTC Final In India, UK And US

India and Australia are all set to go head to head, eyeing the biggest prize in Test cricket, the ICC World Test Championship final for the 2021-23 cycle. This is India’s second consecutive appearance in the WTC final, as they last encountered New Zealand in 2021. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side is now looking to get over the Aussie challenge and lift the coveted ICC Test mace. Here’s a look at the broadcast and digital details of the WTC 2023 final.

Where is the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final being held?

The IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final is being held at The Oval Stadium in London.

When will the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final begin?

The IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. IST/10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score: Will Team India End The ICC Trophy Draught?

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2023 in India?

The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final in India. Cricket fans in India can watch the English World Feed on Star Sports, while the regional coverage will be available on Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Meanwhile, the DD Sports channel will also telecast the match live.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2023 in India?

Fans in India can also enjoy the India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final by tuning into the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final in US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the IND vs AUS, ICC WTC 2023 Final on Willow TV.

ALSO READ | 'Aiming For Two World Titles This Year': Ashwin Hopeful Of Scripting History In WTC Final

How to watch India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final in UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the match live on the Sky Sports channel and the Sky Go app.

India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship final: Predicted Playing XIs

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav/Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia’s Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c)Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon