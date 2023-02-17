R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja Break Another Set Of Records In India Vs Australia 2nd Test

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there was always a buzz that the Indian spinners would dominate against the Aussies in the series. The buzz proved to be right as the Indian spinners completely dismantled the Australian batting lineup in the first Test in Nagpur. Team India won the Nagpur Test convincingly after the India spinners dominated the Australia batting in the whole match.

Australia’s woes against the Indian spinners continued once again in the second Test match in New Delhi as Ravichandran Ashwin once again was their nemesis and dismissed three Aussie batsmen. The main highlight of Ashwin’s bowling was the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith quickly in the space of three balls.

Apart from Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja also managed to pick up three wickets dismissing a well-set Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins. Jadeja also picked up the wicket of Todd Murphy.

The first innings was also a record-breaking innings for the Indian spin duo as Ravindra Jadeja became the fastest Indian to reach 250 wickets and 2500 runs in Test cricket. Ashwin also had a record-breaking day as he became only the second Indian to take 100 wickets against Australia.

Team India ended the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a high note as they wrapped up Australia for 263 in their first innings and also ended day 1 at 21/0 in 9 overs.

Australia have never been able to win a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to them in the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time when Australia toured India was in 2017 and they had lost the series that time by a margin of 2-1.

Steve Smith was the highest run-scorer in the series but still was not able to guide his team to a series win. Team India are already 1-0 up in the present 4-match series.