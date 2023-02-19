'Jaddu Sweeps Australia': Netizens React As Ravindra Jadeja Takes 7 Wickets In 2nd Innings

At Day 3 India restricted Australia to a meagre total of 113. The protagonist behind the collapse of Australia was Ravindra Jadeja, who picked 7 wickets. India need 115 in their second innings to go two up in the series.

Following Jadeja's superlative spell in which he took 7 wickets and gave out just 42 runs, its reactions galore on Social Media. Netizens are praising Jadeja from left, right and centre. Courtesy of Jadeja's brilliance, India need 115 runs to win the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here are few of the Reactions

The celebrations of Ravindra Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma when Jadeja picked 6th wickets. pic.twitter.com/iWtLZF4CGN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 19, 2023

The best all-rounder in the world. Sir Ravindra Jadeja. Stop comparing him with stokes anymore. pic.twitter.com/nVtjGSnVUf — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 19, 2023

We wake up in Iceland to another 7 wicket haul in the match for the 40 year old James Anderson, and a devastating 7 wickets in an innings by Ravindra Jadeja. Predictable excellence. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 19, 2023

Straight into the list of “things we love to see” on a Sunday morning🏏

Sir Ravindra Jadeja you are insane🐐🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y0xOIm4ity — Snap (@ObsessionSnap) February 19, 2023

India vs Australia 2nd Test at lunch Day 2

Australian batters paid the price for some atrocious shot selection as Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best figures of 7 for 42 put India on verge of another big victory on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.Starting the day at 61 for 1, Jadeja’s arm balls became a lethal weapon as Australia were bowled out for 113 inside the first session, leaving India with a paltry victory target of 115-run target to go 2-0 up in the series and also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Any team that wins the previous Border-Gavaskar series needs to draw the next series to retain the trophy. Australia lost nine wickets for only 52 runs and it was not the pitch but the messed up minds that led to their downfall for the second time in the series. At lunch, India are 14 for 1 with out-of-form KL Rahul (1) once again being dismissed cheaply. (Inputs from PTI)