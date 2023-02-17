Venkatesh Prasad’s Takes ‘Allan Border’ Jibe At Steve Smith And Marnus Labuschagne

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has taken an epic 'Allan Border' jibe at Australia batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in one of his recent social media posts. Venkatesh Prasad's post has just come ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia were handed a humiliating innings and 132 runs defeat in Nagpur in the first Test.

Ahead of the second Test Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were seen batting together in the nets. The photos of the duo went viral on social media.

Venkatesh Prasad takes an interesting jibe at Smith and Labuschagne

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad spoke about Smith and Labuschagne's viral post on Twitter, "Can do Thumbs Up together as well for Allan Border".

What Allan Border said about Steve Smith?

A few days back Australian legend had questioned Steve Smith about his thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja. Speaking to Fox Sports Allan Border told, “Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up…bloody hell."

Steve Smith had been in the sublime form before the series against India and was also looking to handle the Australia innings after the openers were removed early by the Indian seamers. Smith looked good for some time but was then dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Talking about Australia, they must be under a lot of pressure going into the second Test as their batting lineup was brutally exposed against the Indian spinners in Nagpur.

If we focus on Team India, they must be under a lot of confidence after they won the Nagpur Test so convincingly.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to Team India in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time Team India met Australia they had defeated them in their home den by a margin of 2-1.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played from 17th February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Team India already are 1-0 ahead in the series.