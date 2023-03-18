IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul And Ravindra Jadeja Shatter 25-year-old Record | READ

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scripted victory for the Indian team in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The duo left the Aussies stunned and begging for answers as they helped their team script a memorable victory by five wickets. The Indian batting duo stitched a 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket which also happens to be the fourth-highest partnership in India vs Australia ODI history.

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul create history in IND vs AUS ODI history

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul broke an unique record registered by former Aussie players Darren Lehmann and Steve Waugh. Both Waugh and Lehmann has registered a stand of 103 runs at Sharjah in 1998. Jadeja also tops the list as he added 150 runs with Hardik Pandya at the Manuka Oval in Canberra in the year 2020.

100-run stands for 6th wicket in India vs Australia ODIs

Canberra, 2020: 150* runs by Ravindra Jadeja & Hardik Pandya

Aussies won the toss and invited the Australians to bat first in Mumbai. The visitors didn't get off to a great start in their innings, and lost their opener Travis Head pretty early for five runs. The left-handed opener was knocked over by Mohammed Siraj, which put the Kangaroos on the back foot.

Steve Smith, the skipper of Australia, and Mitchell Marsh, the all-rounder, took responsibility and started playing good shots to attack the Indian bowlers. The Australian batsmen's attack was short-lived when Hardik Pandya bowled out Smith with a blinder caught by KL Rahul behind the stumps. The Australian innings started to fall apart after Smith's wicket, and they were bowled out for 188. Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan all returned to the pavilion, and interestingly, India also had a poor start with the bat and was reduced to 16/3 at one point.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill attempted to stabilize the Indian innings, but Gill was soon replaced by captain Hardik Pandya, who began collaborating with Rahul. Pandya was also caught at fine leg after falling to a short ball. After that, Ravindra Jadeja came in to bat and registered a 108 runs partnership whichj helped India go 1-0 up in the series