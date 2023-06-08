IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Gives A False DRS, Leaves Umpire And Commentators Confused- WATCH

Rohit Sharma turned into a prankster on Day 2 of India vs Australia, ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval Stadium. While Day 1 saw Travis Head smashing a century with the Aussies finishing on 327/3, Steve Smith reached to his hundred early on Day 2. However, Head was soon dismissed on 163 runs, followed by Cameron Green for six off seven in the first hour of play on Thursday.

With India slowly finding their feet in the much-important match, India captain Rohit Sharma provided a memorable moment for the fans watching the game. While Shami bowled the final delivery of the 97th over, Aussie batsman Alex Carey got trapped inside the crease as the ball struck the pads. With the Indians going up in a whole-hearted appeal, the on-field umpires denied the appeal possibly because the ball looked to be going towards the leg side.

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma gets labeled as 'naughty' by Harsha Bhogle

As the cameras turned to the Indian skipper, it seemed like the 35-year-old would go upstairs for a DRS review, but he didn’t complete the signal. Rohit Sharma left everyone from the umpires to the commentators in confusion with his gesture. He was then seen laughing about it with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as they looked to be saying that the ball went towards the leg side.

As the events unfolded, Star Sports commentator Harsha Bhogle decoded Rohit’s gesture on air. “Now this is interesting because he clearly made the signal. I thought the time was up too at that time. Ah, he is just fooling around. Well done Rohit, well done. Oh, I tell you these naughty captains,” Bhogle was heard saying during the live broadcast of IND vs AUS, WTC Final.

Rohit Sharma turns prankster pic.twitter.com/S4FPT3tKGD — Indiancricketlober (@Indiancricketl9) June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Rohit’s light-hearted prank was soon followed by Steve Smith's dismissal by Shardul Thakur. The pace-bowling all-rounder removed the former Aussie captain for 121 runs in 268 balls, which reduced the Aussies to 387/6 in 98.1 overs. India will now look to bowl out as soon as possible and gain back control over the game. Rohit Sharma earlier won the toss on Day 1 and opted to bowl first.