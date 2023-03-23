IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List, 8th Indian To Achieve This Feat

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma through his quick-fire 30 off 17 balls in the 3rd ODI against Australia has breached the threshold of a milestone. The Indian captain who opened the Indian innings along with Shubaman Gill gave India a good start and in the process entered a list where elites like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, etc. and teammate Virat Kohli are also there. Sharma, who took the attack to the Aussie bowlers failed to capitalise on the start as India on the day were beaten by 21 runs.

On Wednesday, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma joined an elite list of individuals as he became the 8th batsman from the country to complete 10,000 international runs in Asia. Rohit is in the company of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli.

While it was a record-setting day for him but as the leader of the side he did not get the outcome required. India lost the match and in turn, lost the 3-match series 1-2 against Australia. This was India's first series loss at home after 2019.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Match Summary

After winning the toss, Steve Smith decided to bat first. Australia got off to a good start as openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation at the top. The pair added 68 runs before Head held out playing an upper cut to Hardik Pandya. Head's wicket brought captain Smith on the crease, who got out without troubling the scoreboard. Then Marsh also fell and Australia suddenly were in a spot of bother. The returning David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne started the recovery but at the score of 125 Kuldeep Yadav removed Warner. The wickets continued to fall at regular intervals but Australia's lower order comprising of Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and Ashton Agar, all chipped in to give India a target of 270.

Much like Australia, India also got to a good start, openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma fired at the top to take India past 50 quickly. India lost the first wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma at the score of 65. After a dozen more to the total, Gill also got out. At 77 for 2 Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got together. The two added 69 for the fourth wicket before KL Rahul got dismissed. After Rahul's wicket, India lost its way and were reeling at 185 for 6 when Suryakumar Yadav got out to a third successive golden duck. The partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya was threatening to take the game away from Australia but Zampa removed both of them. In the end, India bundled out at 248, losing by 21 runs. Adam Zampa became the player of the match for his incredible bowling spell of 4 for 48.