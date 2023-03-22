WPL 2023: Taniya Bhatia Races Ahead Of MS Dhoni, Breaks His 12-year-old Record

WPL 2023: Former India player MS Dhoni needs no introduction for what he has done for the Indian cricket team. The former team India captain and the winner of three ICC trophies, Dhoni was also hailed for his fabulous wicketkeeping skills. The former wicketkeeper had the ability to change the result of the game from behind the wickets and also kept a good eye on batsmen's movement. Dhoni who is an avid reader of the game also used to assist bowlers and decode the opposition batter's move while keeping wickets.

MS Dhoni has many records associated to his name and a lot of them have been made while he kept wickets. One such record is related to MS Dhoni's lightning-quick stumpings. A record that stood for almost 12-year-long. MS Dhoni registered this feat as he dismissed three KKR batsmen during the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League. While keeping for the Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders Dhoni stumped Maninder Bisla, Manoj Tiwari, and Eoin Morgan. CSK won that match by two runs while defending a target of 154.

Taniya Bhatia breaks MS Dhoni's 12 year old record

Now, after 12 years Indian women's cricket team wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia who represents her franchise, the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League stumped four batters in the recently concluded match against UP Warriorz. Taniya Bhatia stumped 4 batters and broke MS Dhoni's 12-year-old record. Delhi Capitals' Bhatia stumped Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone. Bhatia's heroics enabled Delhi Capitals to win the match by 5 wickets.

Speaking about MS Dhoni, he will be seen in action in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK's first encounter will be against the defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans led by hardik Pandya. This will be the inaugural match of the tournament and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and is also the second most successful captain in IPL history after Rohit Sharma. The 16th season of the IPL is special as it will be played in the home and away format for the first time since 2019.