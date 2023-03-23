IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma On Suryakumar's Dismal Display In ODIs; 'He Only Played 3 Balls'

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team lost to Australia in the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1 and also lost their top spot in the ICC Men's Team Rankings. Team India lost the decider in Chennai by 21 runs as the batsmen failed to deliver yet again in a must-win match. India batsman Suryakumar Yadav had a horrible show with the bat in the series as he grabbed an unwanted record of scoring a trio of golden ducks in all three matches.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the top performers for Team India in the 20-over format and is also the number-one ranked batsman in the ICC Rankings. Surya though has not been able to perform that well in ODIs and has just scored an average of 21 in the total 23 ODI matches he has played.

Surya looked in dismal form in the three-match ODI series vs Australia as he managed to face score a grand total of 0 runs in three matches while being out on the first ball in all IND vs AUS games.

Rohit Sharma said: 'He only played three balls in three...'

India captain Rohit Sharma while opening up on Suryakumar Yadav's unwanted record said, "He only played three balls in three games this series. I don't know how much to look into it. He got three good balls, to be honest. Today, it wasn't that good ball; he should have gone forward. He knows best. He plays spin so well. We have seen that over the last couple of years. That's why we held him back and give him that role for the last 15-20 overs where he can play his game, but it's really unfortunate he could only play three balls. That can happen to anyone. But the potential and ability are always there. He is just going through that phase right now."

If we get back to the Indian team's performance in the current three-match ODI series, after winning the opening encounter in Mumbai, Team India lost the remaining two matches in Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Beating India in India is a tough task for any foreign country but the Aussies have done it twice and also made a statement to world cricket ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.